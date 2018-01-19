University team designs wearable blood sugar meter

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

National Taiwan University and National Tsing Hua University researchers on Wednesday in Taipei unveiled their new invention, a prototype blood sugar meter that is wearable, self-charging and non-invasive.

The Ministry of Science and Technology-funded program is led by National Tsing Hua University biomedical engineering professor Lin Zong-hong (林宗宏) and National Taiwan University chemistry professor Chang Huan-tsung (張煥宗).

The blood sugar meter uses friction-generated static and an inductive effect to recharge, a design feature that precludes the need for an external power source or new batteries, Lin said.

As the wearer walks with the device, it recharges, he said, adding that blood glucose levels are measured via sweat samples, instead of invasive blood samples.

The prototype is fully recharged after the user walks 30 paces, Lin said.

“Friction-generated static electricity is a common phenomenon and people often encounter it when they brush their hair or put on their clothes,” he said.

“The design team used this phenomenon to create a self-recharging meter, after having resolved the biggest technical obstacles, which were reduced power generation under humid conditions and inefficient energy storage,” he said.

Diabetes is a leading cause of mortality in Taiwan, where there are more than 2 million people with the condition, Lin said, citing statistics from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The prototype has substantial advantages over existing blood sugar test kits — such as the EpiPen — which require invasive sampling methods and have low battery capacity, he said.

The next goal is to improve the device’s detector so that it can analyze a sample instantaneously, he said, adding that the team plans to run a medical trial involving 100 volunteer subjects.

The team expects the device to be on the market in two years, Lin said.