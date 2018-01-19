Academic affairs director impeached for molestation

By Chung li-hua / Staff reporter

The Control Yuan yesterday passed an impeachment against Taipei Jinmei Junior High School’s academic affairs director for molesting a teacher at the school and abusing his authority to coerce others to give false testimony against the teacher.

The school’s academic affairs director Hsu Shui-long (許水龍), who is also a member of the school’s gender equality education committee, was accused of molesting a special education teacher in the school’s copy room on Jan. 3 last year, Control Yuan member Kao Feng-hsien (高鳳仙) said, adding that she has received multiple complaints about Hsu’s behavior since August last year.

Hsu was accused of bear hugging the woman and touching her breasts without her consent, Kao said, adding that prosecutors have pressed charges against him on suspicion of breaching Section 1, Article 25 of the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act (性騷擾防治法).

Hsu asked the school’s general service director to lie about his whereabouts on Jan. 3 last year by saying that he went upstairs after conversations with visitors and did not stay in the copy room, but the general service director refused, Control Yuan member Chiang Chi-wen (江綺雯) said.

“On the day the complaint was filed against him, Hsu attended a crisis management meeting at the school and asked the school counselor to care for the teacher he harassed. Prosecutors also found that Hsu personally reviewed the documents related to the complaint and stamped his seal on them without recusing himself,” Chiang said.

Hsu also disregarded advice from the school counselor and teacher evaluation committee and insisted on asking an English teacher who had no prior experience in special education to support the teacher, Chiang said, adding that it meant the special education teacher was not be able to take her substitute teacher certification test.