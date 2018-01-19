Students need masks that filter PM2.5: foundation

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The Consumers’ Foundation yesterday called on local governments to provide masks for schoolchildren that are capable of filtering fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5), after discovering that PM2.5 levels increase on average when children are going to school and after they finish the school day.

The foundation conducted PM2.5 tests from October to December last year for two elementary schools in each of the six special municipalities, as well as Hsinchu City and Yunlin County, the foundation’s director of product testing Ling Young-chien (凌永健) said.

“We looked at three periods: before, during and after school,” Ling said, adding that the foundation would be releasing the results for Hsinchu and Taipei first.

The samples collected at two elementary schools in Taipei showed fine particle pollution that ranged between 4 and 12 micrograms per cubic meter at one site and between 20 and 30 micrograms per cubic meter at the other, Ling said.

The samples from two elementary schools in Hsinchu City yielded a single-digit range for the first site and fine particle pollution that ranged between 40 and 70 micrograms per cubic meter for the second site, Ling said.

The Environmental Protection Administration has set the nation’s acceptable daily average PM2.5 concentration at 35 micrograms per cubic meter, Ling said, adding that the foundation is suggesting that the standard be reduced to 30 micrograms per cubic meter for areas around elementary schools.

“We noted that at certain times, especially when parents are dropping children off at school and picking them up from school — when there is a lot of traffic on the roads — there are less than ideal PM2.5 levels,” Ling said.

If there is little airflow on a given day, the PM2.5 density usually worsens, Ling said.

The foundation has suggested that city governments issue certified brands of masks to schoolchildren that can effectively filter fine particulate matter, including PM2.5, from the air, Ling said.

When dropping off or picking up children, parents should shorten the time that their vehicles are idling near the school, Ling said.

Avoiding peak traffic hours would also help schoolchildren stay healthy and safe, Ling added.