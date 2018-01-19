Foreign ministry to host workshops to promote UN SDGs

By Lu Yi-hsuan / Staff reporter

Hundreds of government officials, specialists and business owners from 50 countries are to be invited to workshops this year on sustainable agriculture and other issues pertaining to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said.

The Department of International Cooperation and Economic Affairs has been instructed to hold 16 workshops for 385 people based on Taiwan’s experience with promoting sustainable agriculture, maximizing the efficient use water resources, identifying ways to dispose of “urban waste,” reducing barriers to trade and helping women to assume a more active role in agriculture, department Director Lee Sing-ying (李新穎) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday morning.

The program is also part of efforts to increase the nation’s exchanges with the international community, ministry officials said.

The workshops are to cover a wide range of topics — from gender equality, applications of information and communication technology, farming, the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, public health, health care and disaster prevention to e-commerce, Lee said.

“Hopefully, by sharing Taiwan’s development experience and advantages, the workshops will help the nation’s friends obtain the skill sets and talent pools they need,” he said.

The courses are to cover: eliminating hunger and ensuring food safety; ensuring a healthy life and welfare for all age groups; ensuring fair access to quality education; ensuring sustainable water resources and sanitation facilities; facilitating a sustainable and “sharing” economy and building sustainable infrastructure that is resilient to natural disasters.

Other themes building sustainable cities and villages that are inclusive and resilient to disasters; and establishing production models that ensure sustainable consumption.