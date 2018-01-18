Philippine rappers ready to do battle

Staff writer, with CNA

Philippine hip-hop group Brown 101 is to feature at the Laklakan 1 rap battle in Taichung on Feb. 17 and Taipei on Feb. 18, with two of its members competing against FlipTop Battle League rappers from the Philippines, event organizers said.

All-Philippine Brown 101 formed in January last year and is a collective of hip-hop musicians in Taiwan consisting of disc jockeys (DJs), rappers and producers from Taipei, Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢), Taichung and Tainan.

The group’s members include Jigsaw; JMT; Ely Romero; Zedrick, who is also known as Decoy; Dee Third; Gobas Kalbaryo; Ichiro; Jeckoi; Joey Write; Antipatiko; Oomblast; Diablo/Deeplowmatic; DJ Jhang; DJ MP; DJ EUGZ; DJ Tred; DJ UDE; Dicky Fox; DJ Sheen; and Jo Flava.

The group’s first event was “The Brown 101 Rap Group In Taiwan Concert” on Jan. 29 last year at Focus Disco Taipei, which resulted in invitations from venues nationwide.

The name Brown 101 is a combination of the Philippine skin color and the landmark Taipei 101 building, a spokesman said.

Other artists to perform at the rap battle include Diversity Dance Crew, My Style Crew and singer Leony Paredes.

Allan Viray, one of the producers of Laklakan 1, said the event is to mostly comprise performances by Philippine rappers, singers and dancers in Taiwan, and coincides with the Lunar New Year holiday.

Artists and rappers from the Philippines have also been invited to the event to compete against Philippine rappers in Taiwan to boost their exposure and allow them to develop their skills, Viray said.

The guest artists from the Philippines include famous FlipTop Battle League rappers, such as Mhot, who was FlipTop Isabuhay 2017 Champion, and Aklas, who was FlipTop Isabuhay 2013 Champion, Viray said, adding that J-King and Romano, who were both semi-finalists at Isabuhay tournaments, would also attend.

The noninstrumental rap battle is to consist of three 90-second rounds, with a coin toss deciding which rapper goes first, he said.

The lineup is to be Aklas versus Jigsaw, Decoy versus J-King and Mhot versus Romano.

Some of the profits from the event are to be donated to LITRO Babies Phils Inc — LIver TRansplant Operation, a support group for children who need liver transplants in the Philippines, Viray said.

The event is to begin at 1pm on Feb. 17 at the Super Club YYG Taichung (6F, First Square, Li Chuan W St, Central District (中區), Taichung). It is to continue from 2pm on Feb. 18 at Focus Disco Taipei (B1, No. 32, Jinzhou St, Zhongshan District (中山), Taipei).