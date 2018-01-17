Most office workers put up with ‘spoiled’ bosses for 19 months, online poll finds

Staff writer, with CNA

Most office workers in the nation put up with unreasonable treatment from “spoiled” bosses for an average of 19 months before leaving the job, a 1111 Job Bank survey released on Monday showed.

The survey found that 88 percent of office workers think their bosses are “spoiled,” because they subject their staff to verbal abuse by mocking them or using insulting language, force subordinates to run personal errands for them and frequently demand overtime, sometimes without pay.

Such unfair treatment is most prevalent in the medical and healthcare, and real-estate sectors, as well as in retail and department stores, the poll found.

Although most office workers think poor conditions on the job create mental stress, 77.4 percent of them choose to tolerate poor treatment at the workplace, while only 19.2 percent try to stand up for their rights by speaking up or turning down unreasonable requests, the survey found.

However, office employees who are treated badly tend to remain on the job for no more than 19.3 months on average, the survey showed.

It found that 60 percent of such workers intend to quit, while 34 percent are considering such a move.

Bosses who were described as “spoiled” tend to offer several reasons why their office staff should remain on the job without a salary increase or overtime pay, it showed.

The survey found that the reasons most commonly cited are: “In an economic slowdown, we hope to ride out the difficulties together”; “the company offers you opportunities for learning and growth”; “we are working under a system of job responsibility and therefore do not offer overtime pay”; “we are not worried about finding other workers”; and “pay raises are given based on job performance.”

Commenting on the poll, 1111 Job Bank vice president Daniel Lee (李大華) said companies should stop using such excuses and instead map out plans to raise wages and offer better benefits to retain talent.

There has been a regression of average real wages from 17 years ago, when they averaged NT$37,908 per month, Lee said, citing government data.

An annual income survey published in November by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed that 2.71 million of the nation’s workforce of 8.62 million were earning less than NT$30,000 per month, he said.

The 1111 survey, conducted between Jan. 2 and Friday last week, collected 1,072 valid samples, with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 2.99 percentage points.