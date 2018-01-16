Retired teacher cycles, volunteers through six nations

Staff writer, with CNA, NEW DELHI

A Taiwanese retiree who is cycling his way through six South and Southeast Asian countries has won the hearts of locals along the way through his volunteer work.

Albert Chen (陳敏先), 67, is living proof that life can be rewarding after retirement or a fight with cancer.

The retired teacher was diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 56 and after treatment decided to devote his life to cycling around the world and engaging in volunteer work wherever he goes.

Chen embarked on his latest journey, a 106-day trip through Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, India and Sri Lanka, in October last year.

Having cycled through the first four countries, Chen is now in India, where, as a devout Catholic, he is volunteering with local Catholic organizations.

Chen said he always wanted to volunteer at the Kalighat Home for the Dying in Kolkata, India, a hospice established by Mother Teresa in 1952.

He spent five days working there, which he said gave him a profound understanding of the dignity and value of life.

Following his time in Kolkata, Chen traveled to Varanasi, a major religious hub in India, where he visited the Ganges River, a sacred burial site for Indians.

He then pedaled all the way to New Delhi carrying about 20kg of personal possessions.

Chen recounted the hospitality and help that he has received throughout his journey as he has adapted to the local environment, saying he uses simple Hindi words he has picked up, such as namaste (“hello”) and dhanyavad (“thank you”), to interact with locals.

Chen is to make his way to Chennai on Saturday, where he is to volunteer at another Catholic organization.

His stay in Chennai is to be his last stop in India before he heads to Sri Lanka to continue his quest to see as much of the world as possible and help those in need.

Chen previously made similar trips around Taiwan and China.