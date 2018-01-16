Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

PHARMACEUTICALS

Cold capsules recalled

The supplier of Noritle Cold Vitamin Capsules has announced a recall of about 30,000 packets of the product due to concerns over quality assurance at the company, after an inspection of the firm’s manufacturing facility showed the drug’s ingredient list to be inaccurate. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year during an inspection of a pharmaceutical factory commissioned by Tien Liang Biotech Co to manufacture the cold capsules found irregularities in the facility’s lab testing procedures and lab report data, FDA official Hsieh Chi-wen (謝綺雯) said yesterday. The agency has demanded that the factory authorize a third-party lab to carry out testing before a deadline and halt delivery of other items in the same product line to ensure safety, she said, adding that the factory failed to meet the deadline.

CUSTOMS

Yen seized from 60-year-old

Customs authorities yesterday confiscated ￥16.31 million (US$147,442) from an inbound Taiwanese woman, who was caught carrying about ￥17.44 million in undeclared cash at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. The woman, aged 60, was attempting to bring the undeclared Japanese currency into the country on her return from Japan. Given that she had not declared the cash, the Customs Administration allowed her to keep about ￥1.13 million, or the equivalent of US$10,000 — the maximum amount that travelers can carry without needing to declare it — but seized the remainder. The woman said she earned the money in Japan, adding that she had declared it to Japanese customs and was unaware that she should also declare it upon reaching Taiwan. According to an amendment to the Money Laundering Control Act (洗錢防制法) that went into effect on June 28 last year, passengers entering or leaving Taiwan with cash in local currency exceeding NT$100,000, foreign currency exceeding US$10,000 or Chinese currency exceeding 20,000 yuan must declare it.

WEATHER

Tomorrow turning wet, cold

The weather around Taiwan was warm and comfortable yesterday as temperatures continued to rise from last week’s lows, the Central Weather Bureau said. Daytime highs reached 22°C to 26°C in the north and east, and 28°C in the south, the bureau said. The weather is expected to turn wet and cooler starting tomorrow afternoon, as seasonal northeasterly winds strengthen and a cloud system arrives from the south, the bureau said.

CRIME

Philippines arrest Taiwanese

Representative to the Philippines Gary Lin (林松煥) on Sunday confirmed that at least 40 Taiwanese were among the 158 suspects arrested in the Philippines on Saturday for their alleged involvement in telecom fraud. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines sent staff to Philippine National Police headquarters, where the suspects were detained, Lin said, adding that he has demanded the Philippines deport the suspects, most of whom are believed to be from China, based on their nationality, with Taiwanese nationals being repatriated to Taiwan. The suspects are accused of posing as police officers, prosecutors and judges to scam people in China by tricking them into transferring money into designated accounts. Lin said the office would suggest to the government in Taipei that those convicted of telecom fraud or drug trafficking overseas should have their passports temporarily revoked to quell public anger and prevent further crimes.