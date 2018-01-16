Reporter’s Notebook: NPP biggest winner of labor reforms

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) were pushed through the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-controlled legislature last week, but that does not mean opposition lawmakers did not gain something in the process of blocking the amendments — at least certainly not so for the New Power Party (NPP).

To understand the NPP’s maneuvers throughout the process, one must first acknowledge that the labor amendments were controversial and have triggered public criticism.

People just did not seem to see how the amendments — which could see them more overworked with few, if any, realistic measures to guarantee overtime pay, compensatory leave or punishments for coercive bosses — translated to a “weapon” that workers could use to deter their companies from overworking them, as legislative Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee convener Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), a member of the DPP, said on Friday.

The NPP saw what its much larger counterpart, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), could not — an opportunity to make headlines — and the party’s five legislators made sure to have a field day doing it.

On Jan. 5, the first day of the ongoing extempore legislative session, NPP caucus convener Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) drew first blood by shattering the windows in the doors of the legislative chamber and locking all lawmakers but the five NPP members out of the chamber.

The move drew immediate attention from the media and successfully directed the limelight onto the NPP; but that was only the beginning of the party’s crafty maneuvers.

After DPP lawmakers cut through the chain locks and entered the chamber, the NPP caucus announced that it would move its protest to the front of the Presidential Office Building on Taipei’s Ketagalan Boulevard, where the lawmakers staged a sit-in and began a hunger strike, requesting that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is also the DPP’s chairperson, order the DPP caucus to retract the amendments.

While their request was not granted, the lawmakers did get a response from Tsai, who on Jan. 7 replied to NPP Legislator Hung Tzu-yung’s (洪慈庸) open letter to Tsai expressing hope that the amendments could be dropped.

Although the lawmakers’ hunger strike was eventually cut short when they were evicted by police early the next morning, the NPP’s campaign did not end there.

Halfway through a cross-caucus negotiation on the evening of Jan. 8, NPP Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌), after taking a phone call, surprised the DPP caucus by announcing that his caucus would pull out of the negotiations

According to a source, the phone call was from Huang’s assistant, who informed him that 15 labor rights activists had just sat down on the train tracks under Taipei Railway Station in protest of the amendments.

Huang apparently felt something needed to be done to avoid the protesters completely turning public attention away from the NPP and with his decision to pull the NPP caucus out of the cross-caucus negotiation he managed to keep his party in the limelight.

The party shed little momentum after the amendments were passed, on Sunday launching a “counteroffensive” in the form a referendum drive to repeal the amendments, the timing of which can be described as immaculate.

On Tuesday last week, on the eve of the amendments’ passage, word got out from KMT lawmakers’ assistants that the KMT planned to initiate a referendum in a bid to repeal the amendments, but it was the NPP that got the head start, once again demonstrating its one-upmanship over the KMT as an opposition party.