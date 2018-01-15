Artists hope comic books and play can prevent drug abuse

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

A Taipei-based group of performers and artists has been teaching kids about drugs using comics and theater.

Talking to school children about drugs requires a dynamic approach and interesting content, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said, adding that schools have traditionally asked resident military instructors to give assemblies, but students often tended to fall asleep.

Artists Wei Zhong-cheng (韋宗成) and Hayashi (哈亞西), realizing the need for a new approach, created comics that incorporated an anti-illegal drug message and were soon joined by the Paper Windmill Cultural Foundation.

The theater has since November 2012 been promoting anti-drug messaging with its play Faust Youth (少年浮士德), which mixes in popular culture.

Speaking at a news event on Wednesday last week about efforts to combat drug use among young Taiwanese, Ko said that many young people are confronted with drugs as early as 14 years old.

“This means our greatest efforts should be aimed at children in the eighth and ninth grades,” he said.

Although the topic is serious, a softer approach is needed with young students, he said, adding that comics and plays are more interesting than speeches.

Wei and Hayashi, who cooperated on a project with the theater during the Lantern Festival last year, realized through their discussions that elementary and junior-high schools were where they needed to focus their efforts, the foundation said.

“I feel this will be a long battle, but if I can tackle it through comics, I am willing to put in my utmost effort,” Wei said.

The artists’ comics can be found on the theater’s Web site, Wei said, adding that their drawing style is “pure and unadulterated,” and well-suited to young readers.

“Faust Youth deliberately intensifies the cold and detached atmosphere of the school,” Hayashi said. “In doing so, the play highlights a neglected student who seeks other means of comfort.”

The authors hope the play would help students realize that they need to look out for their peers, he said.

So far, the play has been presented at 553 of the nation’s 946 junior-high schools, foundation chief executive Chang Min-i (張敏宜) said, adding that they have performed for 370,000 people.

“We have only reached 58 percent of junior-high schools,” she said. “It is a slow process, because students are only there for three years. We are racing against time as the number of young drug users rises.”

Chang said she hopes the students who cannot see the play could get the group’s message through the comics.

“Every child saved is one victory,” she said.