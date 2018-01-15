Police detain Nantou man on bird poaching charge

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Authorities in Nantou County yesterday announced that they have apprehended a man surnamed Yu (游) on suspicion of using nets and lures to poach protected birds in the mountains, in violation of the Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法).

Nantou County Police Department officials said they received a complaint that rare birds with colorful plumage were being sold in the county, and that the informant said the birds were protected species caught through illicit means and were not obtained through legal trade.

Huang Chien-chih (黃建智), captain of a local unit at Seventh Special Police Corps, said they went to the bird store operated by Yu, 69, in Nantou’s Tsaotun Town (草屯鎮) on Friday, together with officials from the Nantou Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the county’s Department of Agriculture to help identify the birds.

Authorities found two Formosan yellow tits and a maroon oriole, both class-two protected species under the act, along with four rufous-bellied blue flycatchers, a class-three protected species.

One of the Formosan yellow tits had died in its cage, as the bird’s habitat is at mid-to-high altitudes in Taiwan’s mountains and it likely could not adapt to living conditions at lower altitudes, Huang said.

“We found three cages used for baiting birds and two spring net devices at Yu’s store. He was selling each for about NT$1,000 [US$33.8],” Huang said.

After gathering evidence at the store, police took Yu in for questioning and later transferred his case to the Nantou District Prosecutors’ Office, where they filed charges.

Huang warned the public against poaching birds and wild animals, as people who break the law could face prison terms of between six months and five years, along with fines of between NT$300,000 and NT$1.5 million.

“However, illegal poaching of protected birds is rife in Nantou County,” Huang said.

“We have uncovered 20 such cases in the past six months, with poachers going up to the mountains to catch birds with lures and nets,” he said.