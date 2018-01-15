Environmentalists urge redefining ‘greater good’

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

A nation’s progress is no longer defined by its GDP alone, and Taiwan should work harder to promote sustainable development and stop sacrificing the environment, land and workers for its economic development, environmentalists said yesterday at a Green Citizens’ Action Alliance fundraising event in Taipei.

Established in 2000, the alliance is best known for its role in anti-nuclear protests and its Thau Bing (透明足跡) program that collects monitoring data about industrial pollution.

To push the government to expedite its efforts to dispose of nuclear waste and phase out nuclear power, the alliance is to stage an annual anti-nuclear demonstration on March 11, alliance secretary-general Tsuei Su-hsin (崔愫欣) said at the event, at which seven environmentalists and social advocates delivered 15-minute speeches.

Asking the audience to rethink the definition of “progress,” alliance member Chao Chia-wei (趙家緯) said the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030 include new criteria to evaluate nations’ progress instead of GDP figures alone.

Chao is postdoctoral researcher at National Taiwan University’s Risk Society and Policy Research Center, which focuses on energy, economic and food security issues.

Promoting sustainable development has become part of Taiwan’s foreign policy efforts to join the UN, Chao said, citing Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Minister Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) last year delivering the nation’s first voluntary national review of its plans to achieve the SDGs at an event in the US.

While the government has stated that it aims to build affordable and sustainable transportation infrastructure, and to establish a “nuclear-free homeland” by 2025 in its localized SDGs, it is regrettable that developing a circular economy is not part of the agenda, Chao said.

Taiwan’s contributions to the SDGs appear to rely on the government, while public input is insufficient, Chao said, urging more civic groups to contribute and to scrutinize the government’s sustainable development spending.

Reflecting on local environmental movements since late 1980s, former alliance chairman Lai Wei-chieh (賴偉傑) said the nation would be taking a step back if the government continued to focus on solving the “five industrial shortages” — of water, electricity, land, talented people and workers — claimed by representatives of industry.

The nation’s development policies often revolve around the old Chinese saying “To make individual sacrifices for the greater good” (犧牲小我，完成大我), Lai said, adding that it is often used by the government to justify sacrificing the environment, land, water, electricity and workers for the “greater” goal of “fighting for the economy.”

However, it is necessary to redefine the “greater good” and what is to be sacrificed to attain it, he said.

“Protecting the environment should not be the responsibility of the EPA alone,” Lai said.

He encouraged civic groups to study past movements and to beat new paths for environmental movements.