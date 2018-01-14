Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Customs intercepts ketamine

Law enforcement in Kaohsiung on Friday arrested five Malaysian nationals for allegedly attempting to smuggle 10kg of ketamine into Taiwan. The five suspects arrived at Kaohsiung International Airport from Kuala Lumpur and attracted customs officials’ attention with their nervous and suspicious behavior, the Kaohsiung Customs Administration and Aviation Police Bureau said in a statement yesterday. Customs and aviation police said that they zeroed in on the Malaysian nationals through their risk management system, ultimately searching them and finding packs of drugs tied to their thighs and calves. In total, the five Malaysians were carrying 24 packs of ketamine, a class-three illicit drug that is popular among Taiwanese, police said. The suspects said a man had contacted them through a messaging app and asked them to smuggle the ketamine into the country, agreeing to pay them NT$100,000 each. The Malaysians, whose average age is 21, are now under investigation by the Kaoshiung District Prosecutors’ Office in terms of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例).

HEALTH

Fipronil limit could increase

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced plans that could be enacted as early as April to raise the legal limit on fipronil residue in eggs to 10 parts per billion (ppb). Last year, millions of eggs contaminated with the insecticide were removed from supermarkets across Europe and South Korea, while more than 500,000 eggs were removed from shelves in Taiwan. After a series of specialist meetings, the agency and the Council of Agriculture decided to increase the maximum allowable residue level for fipronil from 5ppb to 10ppb. The changes are to be implemented after a 60-day period for public feedback.

IMMIGRATION

Aid group offers interpreters

The Legal Aid Foundation said that it on Jan. 1 launched an interpreter program for Southeast Asians who require legal assistance in Taiwan. It offers interpreter services for Indonesian, Vietnamese, Malay, Thai, Filipino, Burmese and Khmer speakers. The service is intended to facilitate the process through which people can apply for the foundation’s help, and the interpreters are to help applicants throughout the application and review processes, the foundation said. The first 76 interpreters were recruited and trained in the second half of last year, it said. Foundation data showed that there has been an increase in the number of foreigners applying for legal aid, from 1,338 in 2015, to 1,978 in 2016 and 2,085 during the first 10 months of last year, a foundation official said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dion plans Taipei concerts

Celine Dion is to stage two concerts in Taipei, ticket sales for which are to begin on Jan. 22, the promoters said. Dion is to stage two concerts at theTaipei Arena on July 11 and July 13 as part of her “Live 2018” Asian tour, Kuang Hong Arts said. Tickets range from NT$800 to NT$13,800, it said. Dion is also to perform in Tokyo, Macau, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok and Manila. Over the past 30 years, the Canadian singer has sold more than 250 million records worldwide and won five Grammy Awards, two Oscars and seven American Music Awards. She planned to visit Taiwan in 2014, but canceled the trip because of her husband’s poor health at the time.