Taiwan-Austria working holiday program grows

Staff writer, with CNA

A working holiday program between Taiwan and Austria has been expanded to provide more and longer working holiday visas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

From this year, Taiwan is to issue 75 working holiday visas each year to Austrians aged 18 to 30, while Austria is to reciprocate, the ministry said in a statement.

Taipei and Vienna in November 2014 signed an agreement to launch a reciprocal working holiday visa program with 50 six-month visas issued by each nation annually.

The countries in October last year revised the agreement to increase the number of visas and extend their validity to a year, the ministry said.

Taiwanese interested in working in Austria should visit the ministry’s “Taiwan youth fun working holiday program” Web site or the Austrian Office in Taipei’s Web site for more information, it said.

Austrians are advised to visit the Taipei Economic and Culture Office’s Web site for more information on the program, it added.

Young Taiwanese should learn as much as they can about Austria before visiting, the ministry said, adding that people enrolled in the program should pay attention to their safety while overseas and keep in touch with their families.

The ministry also provided an emergency telephone number for Taiwan’s representative office in Vienna (43-664-345-0455) for Taiwanese who encounter difficulties or need help.

Taiwan has similar working holiday agreements with 14 other nations: New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Germany, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic, France and South Korea.