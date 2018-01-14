Taipei seeking applicants for public housing project

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government yesterday announced that its Healthy Public Rental Housing project is accepting applicants, with city residents interested in renting units needing to satisfy five eligibility criteria.

The Taipei Department of Urban Development held an information session on Friday to explain the details of the project.

The project is at 285 Jiankang Rd, only 300m from Exit 3 of the Nanjing Sanmin MRT Station and close to Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), Songshan Railway Station, Tri-Service General Hospital’s Songshan Branch and Raohe Street Night Market (饒河街夜市).

It is the first public housing project in the city for which residents can receive government-funded rental subsidies ranging from NT$3,000 to NT$11,300 based on level of household income, Taipei Deputy Mayor Teng Chia-chi (鄧家基) said, adding that the city hopes to reduce the residents’ financial burden and encourage them to keep their savings.

The project has 507 units — one-bedroom studios, two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom apartments — with two different sizes for each type of unit — 13 ping and 34 ping (42.98m2 and 112.4m2).

The rent, including a building maintenance fee, is 15 percent below the city average, ranging from NT$10,400 to NT$27,200.

People interested in renting the units must be at least 20 years old; have their household registration in Taipei or reside in the city for school or work; and comprise of a family of two or more members for two-bedroom units, or three or more members for three-bedroom units, the city government said.

Expectant families can include their fetus in the count for the application, it added.

The criteria also require that household members not own housing in greater Taipei, Keelung or Taoyuan; have an annual household income below NT$1.45 million; and have an average salary per household of no more than NT$56,550.

The city began accepting applications on Friday last week and is to accept them until 5pm on Feb. 1.

Eligible applicants can apply on the city government’s housing Web site (www.housing.gov.taipei); download the application on the Taipei Department of Urban Development’s Web site (www.udd.gov.taipei) and mail it to the department’s central district office; or apply in person at the department’s office.