MAC protests TV series being pulled in PRC

Staff writer, with CNA

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has urged Beijing not to allow political factors to interfere with cross-strait cultural and entertainment exchanges after a Taiwanese television series was reportedly pulled from the broadcast schedule in Guangdong Province because it had “pro-independence sponsorship.”

My Dear Boy (我的男孩), which was produced by Taiwanese actress, TV and film producer Ruby Lin (林心如), was allegedly pulled after Chinese netizens complained that it had received NT$20 million (US$677,438) in subsidies from the Ministry of Culture.

They suggested that allowing the program to be seen in China would be tantamount to letting the “forces of Taiwan independence run rampant” in Chinese, Taiwanese media outlets reported Sunday.

The Guangdong Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television Bureau confirmed that the series has been removed from the schedule after just two episodes, the reports said.

The council said that if the reports were true, such action by China would hurt the feelings of people in Taiwan.