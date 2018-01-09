NPP hunger strikers evicted by police before dawn

By Wang Kuan-jen / Staff reporter

More than 200 police officers moved in before dawn yesterday morning to evict hunger-striking New Power Party (NPP) lawmakers and their supporters from their protest site in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei.

Four ambulances and several police vehicles were also mobilized for the eviction drive, which began at 4am and was led by Taipei Police Department Zhongzheng District First Precinct Chief Liao Tsai-chen (廖材楨).

The site was cleared shortly after 5am.

The NPP had launched the hunger strike on Friday night to protest against the government’s proposed amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) to ease overtime restrictions, such as raising the maximum number of consecutive working days.

While NPP Legislator Kawlo Iyun Pacidal had left the site to seek medical treatment before police arrived to clear the area, four NPP lawmakers were evicted, including Hung Tzu-yung (洪慈庸) and Freddy Lim (林昶佐).

The police were divided into groups, with some responsible for evicting NPP supporters and removing their tents, while others were assigned to “escort” protesting lawmakers and others to National Taiwan University Hospital or other nearby locations. Each lawmaker was escorted by four to five officers.

Police led NPP Legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) to an ambulance, which took him to the hospital, while NPP Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) left for the hospital on his own accord, but not until after a one-hour standoff.

Huang said he wanted to stay until all of the protesters’ supplies and equipment were removed.

Sixteen protesters — 10 men and six women — refused to go to the hospital and were put into two police vehicles and dropped off at an entrance to the Xiangshan MRT Station.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who ordered the eviction, said the public has the right to protest only if they have applied for protest permits in advance.

It was wrong to stage an unapproved protest in an off-limits area, even though he was tolerant of the NPP protest due to its political nature, he said.

The city government had ordered protesters to vacate the scene as their protest would compromise public interest and safety, he said.

As yesterday was the first working day since the protest began, Ko said he ordered Liao to evict protesters and restore the smooth flow of traffic in the area by 7am.

Police were authorized to arrest any protesters who refused to vacate the area, Ko said.

Asked if he had been more lenient with the NPP by having the lawmakers and their supporters escorted to nearby locations instead of more distant sites, Ko said the approach was pragmatic: It was simply aimed at ending the protest.

Ko said he did not negotiate with the NPP in advance and did not know if the police and the party had reached any prior agreement.

Reporters asked Ko about phrases police officers involved in the operation had used, such as “You are falling down by yourself” and whether the use of such set phrases was a new procedure for Taipei police.

“There will be more and more standard operating procedures” like this, the mayor said.