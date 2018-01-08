Cold front expected to send mercury plunging this week

Staff writer, with CNA

Temperatures in open coastal areas could drop to as low as 7?C between tomorrow and Friday after a cold, dry air mass hits the nation this afternoon, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

Rain was expected nationwide through this morning, and a heavy rain warning was issued for 13 cities and counties, with thunderstorms in some areas, it said.

The cold air front is expected to push temperatures in areas north of Tainan and in northeastern Taiwan overnight down to 8?C to 10?C, and to 11?C to 13?C in Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Hualien and Taitung, the bureau said.