Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DEFENSE

‘Liaoning’ sails through Strait

A Chinese aircraft carrier on Friday sailed through the Taiwan Strait without showing any abnormal activity, the Ministry of National Defense said. The Liaoning sailed southwest along the Strait’s median line and was expected to leave the air defense identification zone at 9pm on Friday, the ministry said. The carrier was accompanied by a number of other combat ships after sailing from its home port of Qingdao in Shandong Province, and was expected to conduct a cross-regional ocean voyage, the ministry said, adding that it was closely monitoring the situation. The Liaoning was last seen in the Strait in July last year, heading northeast after attending the 20th anniversary of the transfer of sovereignty over Hong Kong from the UK to China.

EDUCATION

Ex-minister to be NTU head

Former National Development Council minister Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) on Friday was elected president of National Taiwan University (NTU). Kuan was chosen over four other candidates: Institute of Atomic and Molecular Sciences director Chou Mei-yin (周美吟), Administrative Affairs vice president and Department of Physics professor Chang Ching-ray (張慶瑞), Graduate Institute of Networking and Multimedia professor Chen Ming-hsien (陳銘憲) and Department of History professor Chen Jo-shui (陳弱水). Kuan is to take over for Yang Pan-chyr (楊泮池), who chose to step down after his term expired in June last year. Kuan, who received a doctorate degree in economics from the University of California, San Diego, served as council minister from 2014 to 2015 and was head of the Council for Economic Planning and Development from 2013 to 2014.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Policy site adds Vietnamese

A Vietnamese-language section has been added to the New Southbound Policy Portal to improve communication about the policy and boost ties with Vietnam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The portal compiles news about government policies and media reports related to the push to develop closer ties with Southeast Asian nations. It also links to the Web sites of the representative offices of the policy’s target countries, making news about the nations’ development, local happenings and consular information easier to access. As part of ongoing government efforts to raise regional awareness of the portal, an Indonesian-language version (nspp.mofa.gov.tw/nsppid) was launched on Nov. 28 and the section in Vietnamese (nspp.mofa.gov.tw/nsppvn) was set up on Friday, the ministry said.

HEALTH

Chickens culled in Yunlin

A chicken farm in Yunlin County has been infected with a subtype of the highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza virus, leading to the culling of 10,461 birds, the city’s Animal and Plant Disease Control Center said on Friday. Center official Cheng An-kuo (鄭安國) said it collected tissue samples on Tuesday after receiving a report of abnormal deaths of about 12,500 chickens. Samples taken from the farm were then analyzed and determined to be avian flu, Cheng said. It was the second culling to occur in Yunlin County this week, following the killing of 15,239 chickens at a farm in the county’s Yuanchang Township (元長) on Monday, Council of Agriculture data showed. Avian flu generally peaks during the cool season from January to April, Cheng said, urging farmers to report any cases of abnormal poultry deaths to the authorities as quickly as possible to prevent it from spreading.