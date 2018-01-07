Sugary drinks cause rising rates of tooth erosion: dentist

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Regular intake of sugary beverages increases the risk of acid erosion on the teeth, Taipei Municipal Chunghsin Hospital dentist Wu Peng-ru (吳朋儒) said.

Many Taiwanese have the habit of drinking sugary and acidic beverages, and many also experience gastroesophageal reflux (acid reflux) caused by stress or lifestyle factors, all of which can increase the risk of acid erosion, Wu said.

Observations have shown that the prevalence of acid erosion is increasing, he said, adding that while the prevalence in other nations varies from 5 to 97 percent, a large-scale survey showed that the average rate in Taiwanese children and adults is about 34.1 percent.

Many people are aware of tooth decay caused by bacteria-produced acid that dissolves the tooth’s enamel, but there are four other common types of non-bacterial damage, including abrasion, attrition, abfraction and erosion, Wu said.

“Acid erosion is often caused by consuming acidic foods and drinks, acid reflux or reduced salivary flow,” Wu said, adding that common acidic beverages include lemonade, fruit vinegar, pickled plum drinks, carbonated drinks, alcohol and energy drinks, as well as other sugary beverages.

Acid reflux, frequent vomiting and reduced salivary flow are often caused by medication or by radiation therapy on the neck or head, he added.

Acid erosion begins in the enamel and can progress into the dentin, can cause cracks on the surface and can cause dental fillings to fall out, Wu said, adding that damage to the teeth is often irreversible, so people should take preventive measures.

People should drink fewer acidic beverages or use a straw to avoid direct contact with the teeth, try to limit meals to less than 40 minutes, avoid eating too many snacks, rinse with clean water immediately after eating, brush about 15 minutes after eating and get regular dental check-ups.