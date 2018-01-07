Humidifier not a proper cure for dry eyes: doctor

By Chen Chien-chih / Staff reporter

Using a humidifier to increase the indoor humidity level is not recommended as a method to prevent dry eyes, because excessive moisture indoors can encourage harmful mold and even damage the eyes, an optometrist said yesterday.

Many people experience dry eye syndrome from staring at display devices, such as computer monitors, tablets and smartphones for long hours every day, and some believe that increasing the indoors humidity level to as high as possible can improve such symptoms.

People often reduce their blinking frequency when staring at displays, Asia University Hospital Department of Ophthalmology head Liang Chung-ling (梁中玲) said, adding that winter weather is often drier and ventilation tends to be poor due to closed windows, increasing the incidence of dry eye syndrome and deterioration of the eyes.

Some people try to increase the indoor humidity level to relieve dry eyes, but the best ambient humidity level for the human body is about 40 to 60 percent, Liang said.

Excessive humidity can even trigger allergic reactions in the eyes, she said, adding that people should not turn up the humidifier to the highest level if they want to use one.

People could consider wearing blue light filter glasses when looking at digital displays to prevent eye dryness, Liang said, adding that filter lenses can help prevent damage to the eyes, which could cause diseases, including macular degeneration and cataracts, and they can help keep moisture on the cornea surface.

If people still experience dry eyes when wearing blue light filter glasses, they could apply preservative-free lubricant eye drops to relieve the symptoms, but if the symptoms continue, they should seek medical advice from a doctor to prevent further corneal injury, Liang said.