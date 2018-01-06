NPP accuses passport printers’ general manager of graft

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

New Power Party (NPP) Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) yesterday accused Central Engraving and Printing Plant general manager Chen Yung-hui (陳永輝) of using the plant’s budget to buy expensive home appliances and furniture and called for tighter regulation of government agencies’ budgets and of their managers.

Huang on Thursday said on Facebook that, according to a tip-off, in the past year Chen has allegedly used the plant’s budget to purchase expensive furniture, including a NT$80,000 air-conditioner, an second NT$70,000 air-conditioner, a NT$88,000 leather couch, a NT$30,000 mattress, a dish dryer and an induction stove.

Chen also allegedly bought an iPhone using the plant’s money, but said it was not to be listed as government property, Huang added.

Chen made taxpayers pay his electricity bill of more than NT$50,000 last year and had the plant’s janitors clean his house and care for his plants, Huang said.

“I offered the central bank a chance to carry out an internal investigation, but I was basically told: ‘Everything is legal, thank you for your feedback’ — which I found hard to accept,” Huang said online.

Huang at the Legislative Yuan yesterday called for measures to prevent heads of government agencies from appropriating government budgets.

“I looked at the budget reviewed by the legislature and the items listed were very vague,” he said, adding there should be regulations specifying how heads of agencies can spend their budget.

“We will also pay special attention to the budget of the Central Engraving and Printing Plant when reviewing the general budget at the legislature,” he added.

In response to Huang’s allegations, the central bank yesterday said it has set up a special task force to investigate Chen, but so far it has found nothing illegal.

Additional reporting by Lu Kuan-cheng