Illegal factories on agricultural land demolished: COA

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Five factories illegally built on farmland out of 17 that have been marked for demolition were torn down last month, Council of Agriculture (COA) Deputy Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said on Thursday, adding that the council would announce a second demolition list next month.

The Executive Yuan in October last year approved the council’s plan to remove 17 illegal structures on farmland in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and other government agencies.

Five buildings, two of which were still under construction, have been demolished, council data showed.

However, 12 other illegal structures — eight in Changhua County, three in Kaohsiung and one in Yunlin County — remain standing, even though their owners have been fined.

“It is impossible to remove all illegal factories built on 13,000 hectares of appropriated farmland,” Chen said in response to media queries on Thursday.

The council’s plan is aimed at preventing further loss of farmland, Chen said.

However, more thorough protection could only be achieved when the interior ministry implements the National Spatial Planning Act (國土計畫法), he said.

The aims to rezone land into four categories: national reserve, marine resource, agricultural development and urban development areas.

An implementation strategy for the act is to be prepared by the interior ministry.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Hua Ching-chun (花敬群) proposed three “ways out” for illegal factories that have formed large clusters in a certain region.

First, factories causing serious pollution should be relocated to proper industrial parks; second, factories that process agricultural products could be redesignated as part of agricultural development areas; and third, local governments could apply to have the sites of illegal plants they deem of economic value changed into urban development areas, he said.

That does not mean unlawful plants would become legalized automatically, Hua said, adding that proper urban planning procedures, sewage construction and feedback procedures would be required.

Citizen of the Earth, Taiwan researcher Wu Chi-jung (吳其融) said that he largely agreed with Hua’s proposals, but that the government should first reduce pollution of farmland and review land use at industrial parks, where many sites are purchased but remain unused for years.

Asked whether the third proposal would allow local governments to cover up illegal businesses, Wu said it would be an opportunity to train local governments to enhance their administrative efficiency.

For example, the Changhua County Government has often turned a blind eye to reports of illegal structures on farmland, but it should have helped those businesses to become legitimate operations, he said, referring to a large cluster of plumbing factories in the county.

“It would be ridiculous if the government cannot act according to the law and instead would always need to plan the forcible relocation of residents or construction of more industrial parks,” Wu added.