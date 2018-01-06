Migrant workers to march tomorrow

Staff writer, with CNA

Hundreds of migrant workers are expected to take to the streets of Taipei tomorrow to call for better labor rights and the right to have a say in the making of policies that affect migrant workers, the Taiwan International Workers’ Association said yesterday.

“The theme of this rally is ‘Recognizing Non-Citizens,’” association member Hsu Wei-tung (許惟棟) said. “We hope that Taiwanese recognize the lack of political rights of non-citizens, who, like locals, live, consume and pay taxes in Taiwan.”

There are more than 670,000 migrant workers in Taiwan and some of them have worked in Taiwan for up to 14 years, Hsu said.

“Without political rights, these workers do not have a say in policies that deeply affect them, such as the right to change employers freely and to be protected by the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), so that their fate can only be decided by other people,” Hsu said.

Many countries have granted voting rights to resident non-citizens, but in Taiwan, the right to vote is limited to citizens, he said, adding the nation might consider changing this.

Demonstrators are to depart from the Ministry of Labor at 1:30pm and march to the Presidential Office Building on Ketagalan Boulevard. The organizers are then to announce the results of a mock referendum held nationwide in September last year on three key issues concerning migrant workers.

The poll asked whether migrant domestic caregivers should be protected under the Labor Standards Act; whether migrant workers should be able to change employers freely; and whether the government should drop the private employment brokerage system.

More than 10,000 votes were cast from Sept. 17 to Dec. 10 at 15 designated voting locations across Taiwan, the association said, adding that a majority expressed support for such measures.

Foreign domestic caregivers are not covered under the Labor Standards Act, and are therefore not entitled to the statutory minimum wage and mandatory days off as stipulated in the act.

Migrant workers have long demanded higher wages, mandatory days off, the freedom to change employers and exemption from brokerage fees.

Immigrants have contributed significantly to Taiwan’s economy and industries, Hsu said, adding that they take care of the nation’s elderly, have built high-speed railway and MRT lines and make up much of the workforce of the nation’s fisheries.

The goal is to create a dialogue with Taiwanese so migrant workers can be included in the nation’s policymaking processes, Hsu said.