Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DIPLOMACY

Chen to travel to Honduras

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) is to attend the inauguration of re-elected Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez this month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) told a news conference that Chen is to represent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Jan. 27 ceremony. The ministry is planning Chen’s visit to Central America and is to reveal more details when the time is right, he said. Hernandez was declared the winner of last year’s election on Dec. 17, amid ongoing allegations of electoral fraud. On Wednesday last week, Tsai congratulated Hernandez on his re-election via a video conference call, making her one of the first world leaders to extend her congratulations to him.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey eyes Taipei mosque

The Turkish government is interested in making a donation for the construction of a third mosque in Taipei, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Ko is to visit Turkey in a few weeks to discuss the project. Ko told a news conference that Turkey has expressed an interest in building a mosque in the city that would potentially be worth millions of US dollars. The mayor is to travel to the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and Turkey from Jan. 27 to Feb. 6 to learn more about urban renewal, the circular economy, “smart” cities and shared transportation in major cities around the world. Another focus of the trip is to discuss funding for the mosque project, Ko said.

TRANSPORTATION

Crane falls on power lines

A truck-mounted crane collapsed early yesterday morning at Taichung’s Houli Station, causing a power outage that affected 2,650 passengers, the Taiwan Railways Administration said. The crane collapsed and fell onto power lines, disrupting the electricity supply and train services, the agency said. The damaged crane was removed from the site at 5:15am and rail services returned to normal at 8:11am, it said. During the service disruption, eight shuttle buses were used to transport about 500 passengers between Miaoli County’s Sanyi Township (三義) and Taichung’s Fongyuan District (豐原), as well as Taichung’s Houli District (后里) and Fengyuan. Passengers affected by the delay are eligible for compensation if they experienced a delay of more than 45 minutes, including a full refund.

SOCIETY

Foreign student found dead

A Malaysian student at Da-Yeh University in Changhua County was on Wednesday night found dead outside the men’s dormitory dressed in a Spider-Man costume. He is believed to have fallen from the fifth floor of the building. A passerby found the student, surnamed Lee (李), lying unconscious on the ground and notified the university and police, officials said. Lee was dead when officers reached the scene, they said. Police suspect that Lee was on the balcony taking selfies when he fell, given that they found his cellphone on a fifth-floor balcony. One of Lee’s classmates told police that Lee had said he was going to take photographs. Police are unable to definitively determine the cause of Lee’s death because there were no witnesses, Changhua County Police Department Yuanlin (員林) Precinct investigation unit head Chan Ting-yu (詹廷育) said. The university has contacted Lee’s family in Malaysia and is to arrange for them to travel to Taiwan, it said.