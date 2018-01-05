Official standard for delayed flights to be cut in half: CAA

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Starting in March, flights will be categorized as delayed if the cabin doors are closed 15 minutes past their scheduled departure time, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday.

Taiwan currently marks flights as delayed if the doors are not closed 30 minutes after departure time.

The Taoyuan International Airport Corp last year in a self-evaluation said more than 80 percent of flights at the Taoyuan airport departed on time.

However, the airport’s flight punctuality ranking by the international institutions was near the bottom and the discrepancy sparked criticism at the legislature’s Transportation Committee, where lawmakers said that the company was deceiving itself by setting such a low bar in calculating the flight punctuality.

The CAA on Tuesday met with officials from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, as well as representatives from the airport corporation and airlines to discuss more objective ways of calculating punctuality.

It was agreed that the nation should adopt the common international practice of counting flights as delayed if cabin doors are closed more than 15 minutes past departure time.

The aviation authority is to start using the new standard from March 1.

The airport corporation has previously defended the record of the Taoyuan airport, saying that nearly 90 percent of flights are short to mid-haul ones that are easily affected by weather and by air traffic control at nearby airports.

The airport’s cross-strait flights often depart later than scheduled because they are already delayed at arrival, it said.

Company data showed that the main cause for delayed departures at Taoyuan airport was that flights were late on the inbound stretch (58 percent), while airlines’ aircraft deployment (16 percent), air traffic control (5.8 percent), weather (4 percent) and mechanical problems contributed to delays to a lesser extent.