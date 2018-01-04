Taipei temperatures to dip as cold wave arrives

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The strongest cold air mass so far this winter is to arrive on Monday, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, adding that the temperature in northern Taiwan could drop below 10°C.

The mass’ force is expected to be strongest on Wednesday and Thursday, bureau forecaster Hsu Chung-yi (徐仲毅) said.

The mercury in northern and central Taiwan is predicted to drop to between 10°C and 11°C, Hsu said, adding that temperatures in coastal plains could be less.

Although the force of the cold air mass is similar to that of a cold wave, the bureau said it is considered a strong cold air mass.

“When we define a certain weather system as a ‘cold wave,’ it means that it causes the temperature to drop below 10°C,” he said, adding that it does not occur often.

Nevertheless, it is possible that the cold air mass could develop into a cold wave, Hsu said.

The bureau’s forecast showed that the mass is likely to affect the nation from Monday to Thursday with temperatures in the north expected to hover between 14°C and 15°C, Hsu said.

“The weather on Monday and Tuesday is to be wet and cold, then become dry and cold on Wednesday and Thursday,” he said.

The temperature could rebound on Friday, when the mass is expected to weaken, Hsu said.

In related news, Tropical Storm Bolavan formed at 8am yesterday.

As of 2pm, the storm’s center was 1,370km southwest of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) and was moving west at 21kph.

It is forecast to make landfall tomorrow on the Indochina Peninsula, the bureau said, adding that humidity caused by the storm would indirectly affect Taiwan.

Chances of showers are high in the mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan from today, the bureau said.

Scattered showers are expected nationwide tomorrow, as clouds from the south move north, causing the temperature in the north to drop by between 3°C and 4°C, it said.

Rain and cold are expected to continue this weekend, the bureau added.