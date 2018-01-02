Data usage doubles over New Year from last year

Staff writer, with CNA

Data transmission exploded on Sunday, with the nation’s three largest telecom companies recording abrupt surges in data transmission during nationwide countdown parties that rang in the new year.

Taiwan Mobile, the nation’s second-largest telecom after Chunghwa Telecom, saw nearly twice as much 4G data transmitted on Sunday night as during the same period at the end of 2016, the company said yesterday.

The live broadcast of countdown activities in Taipei on its myVideo platform alone drew a record 1.4 million visits, up from 1 million last year, Taiwan Mobile said.

In Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義), home to the Taipei 101 skyscraper that hosts the city’s popular year-end fireworks show, Taiwan Mobile’s cross-year network traffic flow rose 75 percent year-on-year, it said.

The company attributed the growth to an increase in live streaming of New Year’s greetings and the sending of congratulatory messages via social media this year.

Far EasTone Telecommunications, the nation’s third-largest telecom, said it recorded a 141 percent growth in data transmission on Sunday from the same day a year earlier.

During the cross-year period from midnight to 1am yesterday, the volume of data transmission was up 146 percent year-on-year, Far EastTone said.

Chunghwa Telecom said it installed more than 300 state-of-the-art base stations across the country to meet anticipated demand on New Year’s Eve.

During the countdown, it saw a 30 to 50 percent increase in mobile broadband traffic compared with the previous year, the company said.