Poet warns against foreign culture

By Yan Hung-chun and Yang Ming-yi / Staff reporters

The nation’s development in the past was guided by many wrong policies regarding environmental, cultural and ecological issues, poet and presidential adviser Wu Sheng (吳晟) said yesterday, urging the government to speed up its reforms next year.

Lack of self-confidence is a major crisis in Taiwan, Wu said, adding that when a nation’s subjective consciousness is not strong it cannot resist the incursion of foreign cultures.

Taiwan used to be home to many lovely things, but politicians have ruined them with policies that were created to please people, he said, adding that it takes more effort to amend past wrongs, but Taiwanese should be patient, as reform cannot be achieved overnight.

The nation faces a risk similar to that once faced by its indigenous trees, Wu said.

Once, there were many indigenous trees in Taiwan, but they were encroached upon by foreign species introduced by government agencies misguided, he said.

The so-called “global perspective” is shaped by larger nations’ viewpoints, Wu said, adding if Taiwan accepts this view, it could become a rootless nation that gradually loses its traditions and heritage.

Therefore, the government should boost national confidence and empower people to resist the cultural or economic influence of other countries, he said.

Meanwhile, film director Wu Nien-jen (吳念真) yesterday expressed optimism about the changes prompted by younger artists.

Wu Nien-jen and art critic Hsieh Li-fa (謝里法) were yesterday honored with the 37th National Cultural Award.

“Directors and creators from younger generations have manifested their resolution to break new ground,” Wu Nien-jen said.

“This is what an old man aspires to see,” he said, adding that younger artists are looking to create “styles that are rooted in this place, yet belong to the new era.”

Wu Nien-jen said he hopes the new energy can spread, given “it is already here and will not retreat, just like Taiwanese democracy.”

Additional reporting by Chen Kuan-pei