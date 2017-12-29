Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Cecilia Koo retracts request

Former National Women’s League chairwoman Cecilia Koo (辜嚴倬雲) yesterday unexpectedly retracted her request that the Taipei High Administrative Court halt the execution of a Ministry of the Interior order on Friday last week to remove her from the organization’s leadership. The ministry issued the order after the league failed to sign an agreement that would have required it to undergo drastic structural reforms. Koo’s decision came only one day after she said in a statement that she would take legal action against the ministry. “The purpose of the request was to defend the league’s reputation and legal rights, and to protect it from further defamation,” said Koo’s attorney, Chen Pei-chen (陳佩貞). As the public apparently has a different interpretation of Koo’s intent for filing the request, she decided to retract it, Chen said. “Koo thinks it is comforting that the league is now headed by its new chairwoman, Joanna Lei (雷倩),” Chen said.

SOCIETY

Anger at legislators: poll

The word nu (怒, anger) received the most votes in Citizen Congress Watch’s annual poll for one Chinese character that is most representative of the public’s perception of the legislature’s performance over the past year. In a demonstration of the public’s anger, the group yesterday posted the character on the front door of a building in the legislative complex in Taipei. Nao (鬧, ruckus) and wan (彎, curved or a policy U-turn) finished in second and third place respectively. However, nu far outstripped the other choices from the start, receiving a total of 229 votes, while nao received 149 and wan 145. A total of 1,021 people chose one character out of a pool of 20 in the poll, which was conducted from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14.

TRANSPORTATION

City to share data with oBike

The Taipei Department of Information and Technology yesterday said it would allow Singaporean firm oBike to use the city’s public information platform to locate bicycle parking zones. The platform, called Data Taipei, includes live GPS tracking of buses in Taipei and New Taipei City, the estimated time of arrival for trains at MRT stations and passive data regarding traffic conditions, department Director Chen Wei-yi (陳崴逸) said. Maps of bicycle parking zones are to be converted into a geographical data file format and uploaded to public domains, Chen said, adding that such maps, when used in tandem with oBike’s mobile app, could help ameliorate the problem of oBikes being left everywhere in the city.

CRIME

Court boosts punishments

The Taiwan High Court yesterday handed down heavier punishments for 33 defendants in the second ruling of the beating death of off-duty police detective Hsueh Chen-kuo (薛貞國) at a Taipei nightclub in 2014, while 35 other defendants received either lighter or identical sentences. The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office had asked that participants in Hsueh’s beating be charged with murder, but the collegiate bench found they had no motive to murder him, court spokesman Chou Ying-wen (周盈文) said. As the defendants did not mean to kill Hsueh, the incident could only be considered involuntary manslaughter, the bench said. Of the 68 defendants, 40 were sentenced to between seven and 13 years in prison, including Tseng Wei-hao (曾威豪), the instigator of the incident, Chou said, adding that they can still appeal the ruling. The remaining 28, who were charged with complicity to involuntary manslaughter, received jail terms of two to seven months, he said.