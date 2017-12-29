Sports awards honor Universiade stars

Staff writer, with CNA

Track and field athlete Cheng Chao-tsun (鄭兆村) and weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) on Wednesday received this year’s Taiwan Sports Elite Awards for best male and female athlete respectively at a ceremony in Taipei.

The pair were honored for their performances this year at the Taipei Summer Universiade, where Cheng won a gold medal in men’s javelin and Kuo a gold in the women’s 58kg weightlifting division.

With his winning throw of 91.36m, Cheng broke both the Asian and Universiade records for men’s javelin.

Kuo also set a new record with her performance, breaking a 10-year world record in women’s clean and jerk, lifting 142kg.

Since the Universiade in August, Kuo has won several more medals, including two gold at this year’s World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim, California.

Other winners of the Sports Elite Awards included tennis player Hsu Yu-hsiou (許育修) for best new athlete and gymnast Li Chih-kai (李智凱) for best sportsmanship,

The women’s basketball team that competed in the Universiade was awarded best sports team.

Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) received a special award for her accomplishments as the world’s No. 1 women’s badminton player, while Lai Chien-cheng (賴建誠), Tai’s trainer at the Universiade, was honored as the best coach.

Chinese Taipei Athletics Association president Thomas Tsai (蔡辰威) received the lifetime achievement award.

The Sports Elite Awards are presented annually by the Sports Administration.