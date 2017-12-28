Kaohsiung invites people to watch year’s last sunset

By Ko Yu-hao / Staff reporter

The Kaohsiung City Government is inviting people to bid farewell to this year by watching the year’s last sunset at the city’s Sizihwan (西子灣) on Sunday.

Sizihwan, in the city’s Gushan District (鼓山), is one of the nation’s top 10 spots to watch the sun set.

The year’s last sunset is to occur between 5:20pm and 5:30pm at the bay on Sunday.

People can visit the city during the New Year’s holiday from Friday to Monday, Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director-General Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said, adding that after watching the sunset, they can take part in New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Dream Mall or E-Da Theme Park.

The celebrations at the mall are to start at 7pm and feature variety show host Hu Gua (胡瓜) and pop diva Jeannie Hsieh (謝金燕).

As large crowds of revelers might flood into the mall, the city has urged people to use the Kaohsiung MRT or light rail to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

Festivities at the E-Da Theme Park, the largest amusement park in southern Taiwan, are to feature two firework shows — a 36-minute show to welcome visitors and a 999-second show for counting down to the New Year.

The fireworks would be environmentally friendly and the park expects to attract more than 100,000 visitors, it said.

As for the best venues to watch the fireworks, the park recommended visitors six locations at I-shou University campus: the lawn next to campus entrance, in front of the student dormitory, the gym, the General Education building, the Technology building, and the Science and Engineering building.

The Taroko Park shopping center is to host a concert that begins at 7pm, featuring singers including Hsie He-hsian (謝和弦) and Tai Ai-ling (戴愛玲).

People who want to avoid large crowds can go to alternative places, such as the observation deck on Shoushan (壽山), Tseng said.