Hot beverages can lead to weight gain, nutritionist says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Many people like to drink hot beverages in winter to keep warm, but a nutritionist has said that the habit can easily lead to weight gain.

Based on clinical observations, people who drink hot beverages in the winter can be categorized into two main types, nutritionist Chao Han-ying (趙函穎) said.

“Ant type” people enjoy drinking sugary drinks, such as hot cocoa or milk tea, while “false warm type” people only drink low-calorie beverages, as they are worried about their calorie intake, she said.

“Eating sweets can make people feel happy and the sugar in them can be quickly absorbed and converted into glucose, which is the main source of energy for the body and causes the calorigenic effect,” Chao said.

The calorigenic effect generates heat in the body, so “ant-type” people might feel warm quickly, but could consume an excessive amount of sugar and fat if they do not pay attention to the amount of beverage they consume, she said.

A large cup of hot bubble milk tea with a full serving of sugar contains nearly 650 calories, or the equivalent of about 32 sugar cubes, Chao said, adding that one would need to exercise on a stationary bike for about two hours to burn off those calories.

Another common mistake is made by people who are afraid of gaining weight and who only drink hot tea or black coffee without sugar or milk, Chao said.

However, as these beverages contain caffeine, the person’s metabolism increases and their blood sugar level drops, which causes them to feel cold and hungry, and they might even crave high-calorie foods.

Chao suggested that people drink hot beverages that contain heat-producing nutrients, such as glucose, protein and fat; increase their dietary fiber intake to extend the feeling of fullness; and limit the calories for one serving to under 200.

For example, people can prepare high-fiber soy milk, which contains nutrients such as vegetable protein, good-quality carbohydrates, lecithin and water-soluble dietary fiber, and heat it in the microwave when they want to drink a hot beverage, she said.