Universiade pools cause rift between Taoyuan, Taipei

By Chen Yun and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan’s (鄭文燦) abrupt announcement yesterday that the Taoyuan City Government would not take over two prefabricated pools used in the Taipei Summer Universiade has sparked outrage from the Taipei City Government, which has accused Taoyuan of unilaterally breaching a tripartite contract.

The original contract with the pools’ manufacturer, Fluidra Singapore, included a clause that stipulated they would be moved and reassembled a second time, the Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office said.

Originally, the office was to dispatch engineers to Taoyuan to oversee the reassembly, it said.

However, as the distance between the two cities was an issue, the contract signed by the two city governments and the company stipulated that the Taoyuan Department of Public Works would oversee the second reassembly, the office said.

“We are unsure as to why Mayor Cheng is reneging on the deal, but his statement is a clear breach of the contract,” it said.

The original contract between the Taipei City Government and Fluidra stipulated that the office would be responsible for the assembly of the pool and the restoration of the grounds used after it is disassembled, it added.

The Sports Administration originally designated the National Sports Training Center in Kaohsiung’s Zuoying District (左營) as recipient of the pools, but later tapped Taoyuan, the office said.

The Taoyuan City Government yesterday afternoon alleged that it was coerced into signing the contract, saying that its hand was forced after the office notified it on Sept. 26 that in the event that the three parties were unable to sign a contract, the office would terminate the contract and Taoyuan would have to outsource the reassembly.

“Party C [Taoyuan] is responsible for handling affairs should any controversy arise, but if said controversy involves contractual obligations by Party A [Taipei], then Party A must assist Party C in handling the issue,” the Taoyuan City Government quoted the contract as saying, adding that its termination of the contract was “with all due observation of procedure.”

It said that the disassembly and reassembly of the pools presented significant difficulties.

The pools were made of galvanized steel to meet specific requirements, greatly limiting maintenance options and sources of spare parts, it said.

As the overhead for the pools would be difficult to sustain, Taoyuan has decided to refuse taking over them, it added.