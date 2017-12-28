Expats’ newborns to receive immediate NHI coverage

Staff writer, with CNA

Children born to foreign nationals legally residing in Taiwan are to immediately receive National Health Insurance (NHI) coverage, according to an amendment that took effect on Dec. 1.

The National Health Insurance Act (全民健康保險法) requires foreigners with a residency permit to live in Taiwan for at least six months before they can apply for NHI coverage, but the rule no longer applies to their children born in Taiwan, said Lu Li-yu (盧麗玉) of the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The move aims to to protect the health of newborns, who are less likely to have pre-existing conditions, Lu said.

The rule is expected to benefit 700 to 800 newborns each year, regardless of the their parents’ occupation.

Foreign parents used to spend NT$3,000 on six months of post-natal checkups and they could spend up to NT$1 million (US$33,400) on two to three months of treatment if their child was admitted to an intensive care unit, said Kuo Li-kai (郭立凱), a representative for the non-profit group Home Harmony Association, Taiwan.

Kuo applauded the new rule, saying that babies do not choose where they are born and should not be punished.