Consumers focusing on therapeutic items: report

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

The purchasing trends of holiday gift buyers have focused on therapeutic items, a consumer research group said in a report.

In the face of a long-term mild economic climate, Taiwanese consumers have created a corresponding consumer value, research company Eastern Online said in its report on Sunday.

More than 50 percent of respondents leaned toward strict budgeting and restricted their spending, the report said, adding that even if they had a preferred brand, they still leaned toward making purchases when there was a discount.

Less than 10 percent of respondents who preferred specific brands were not affected by price in their decisionmaking, the report said.

Over the past few years, Taiwanese consumers have accepted the small incidents of hope and joy in everyday life, looking forward to bigger joys beyond everyday consumption, and in terms of their lives, they seek the leisure of long holidays or the psychological compensation of exceptional food, National Chengchi University distinguished professor of business administration Bei Lien-ti (別蓮蒂) said, citing Eastern Online data.

Practical and cutely designed seasonal or Christmas-themed products are the most popular, online book retailer Books.com.tw said, adding that the selection of gifts depends on the recipient.

This year, there was also a trend of giving Christmas presents that appear to imply anti-social attitudes, but are actually therapeutic, Books.com.tw added.