Group urges halt to review of Medical Act amendment

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Consumers’ Foundation yesterday urged the Legislative Yuan to halt a review of a proposed amendment to Article 82 of the Medical Act (醫療法), saying that it would likely exempt healthcare facilities of civil liability and be unable to solve medical disputes.

The article stipulates that “medical care institutions and their medical personnel who harm patients in the execution of practice, whether deliberate or by accident, shall be responsible for compensation.”

Foundation chairman Yu Kai-hsiung (游開雄) said that as the amendment was proposed to avoid vexatious litigation against doctors and healthcare facilities, the legislature’s cross-caucus negotiations concluded that the wording should be changed to “medical incidents that were performed deliberately or caused by failure to deliver the necessary level of care, and went beyond reasonable and professional clinical evaluation.”

A 2015 study found that in medical disputes, only 13.5 percent of patients or their families filed a civil lawsuit and only 7.9 percent resulted in criminal charges, the foundation said, adding that Ministry of Justice statistics showed that the annual prosecution rates from 2008 to 2012 for negligent homicide and negligence causing bodily harm were less than 10 percent and 7 percent respectively.

The statistics indicate that the threshold for criminal liability by doctors and healthcare facilities is already high, Yu said, adding that if the amendment is passed, the threshold for civil liability would also be raised significantly, which might force patients and their families to find help on their own, damaging the trust between doctors and patients.

“As doctors and other medical professionals are hired by healthcare facilities, and excluding cases of aggravated negligence, it is only fair that the facilities should be responsible for civil liability,” Yu said, adding that if doctors and the facilities were absolved of their responsibilities, medical quality would be sacrificed.

It is neither urgent nor necessary to amend the act, he said, adding that it would be better to legislate a medical dispute resolution and compensation mechanism.