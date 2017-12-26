Store voted best tourism information station

By Chiu Chih-jou and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Featuring giant gummy bear statues, a soy sauce store in Pingtung County’s Jhutian (竹田) was voted the nation’s best tourism information station in a poll conducted by the Tourism Bureau.

An affiliate of the Douyoubo (豆油伯, “Uncle Soy”) franchise, the store provides information on local dining and lodging options and attractions under an agreement with the bureau.

The store led the nation’s 345 tourism information stations in the survey this year, the bureau said, adding that there are 19 such stations in the county.

The store is three minutes’ walk from Jhutien Railway Station and is famous for sculptor Lai Kuan-chung’s (賴冠仲) statues of gummy bears, the bureau said.

Store owner Lee Ming-chien (李明倩) said the store offers free Wi-Fi access and washrooms for visitors, and its staff would gladly provide information on the township’s historic attractions and local restaurants.

“There are many delicious foods and interesting stories in this town for visitors to explore,” he said.

The Douyoubo franchise’s products are this year fully sourced from non-genetically engineered soy beans, black turtle beans and wheat grown on Taiwanese small farms, Lee said.

Soy ice cream and gift-wrapped bottles of soy sauce are the store’s most popular items, he said.

Having his store selected as netizens’ favorite information station out of the nation’s 345 stations proved the level of dedication of his staff and of all Douyoubo employees, he said.