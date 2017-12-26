Resit dates fixed after weekend’s aborted TOEIC

Staff writer, with CNA

Takers of Sunday’s Test of English for International Communications (TOEIC), which was canceled halfway, are to be allowed to take the test next month, Taiwan TOEIC organizer Chun Shin Ltd said yesterday.

Registered participants who choose not to take the test next month are to receive a full refund, Chun said.

The test on Sunday was canceled after it was discovered that some of the English-language questions in the audio section did not match the content shown on the screen, affecting about 24,000 examinees.

The test started with listening comprehension, but when the first question was played, examinees reported that it did not match the answer options, Chun said.

Participants can take tests scheduled for Jan. 7 or Jan. 28, or receive a full refund, Chun said.

Those who sat for the Sunday test could go to the Taiwan TOEIC Web site at www.toeic.com.tw and pick their preferred option from 3pm yesterday until Thursday, Chun said, adding that the results of the Jan. 7 test are to be published online on Jan. 15 and be sent to examinees on Jan. 16.

The publication date for Jan. 28 test results was not indicated.

Those who sat for Sunday’s test are to receive a NT$200 travel subsidy, Chun said, adding that those who traveled a long distance are to receive an additional subsidy upon providing a receipt.

Meanwhile, if people choose to take the test in April, May or June, they are to be charged a registration fee of NT$1,000, rather than the NT$1,540 online fee or the NT$1,800 fee when registering in person or by mail, Chun said.