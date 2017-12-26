Police suspicious over ‘kidnapper girlfriend’ claim

Staff writer, with CNA

A case involving a Taiwanese man who said he was kept prisoner by his Filipina girlfriend while in the Philippines requires further investigation, police said yesterday, adding that the man could be charged with filing a false report if the story is found to be false.

Police at New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) precinct made the remarks after the man, surnamed Chen (陳), 20, made a written statement on Friday, a day after returning from his trip.

According to Chen’s account, he flew to the Philippines on Dec. 8 in the hope of marrying his pregnant girlfriend, but on arriving, he said he was placed under “house arrest” by her family.

Although he was allowed out by himself, he had to tell the family where he was going, Chen said.

The family kept asking for money and demanded NT$100,000 if he wanted to marry her, Chen said, adding that he escaped to an Internet cafe, where he messaged his mother in Taiwan for help.

After Chen’s mother on Tuesday last week recounted her son’s story to the police, they informed staff at the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Taiwan’s representative office in the Philippines, who helped Chen return to Taiwan on Thursday.

After the story went viral online, a Filipina woman named Lorenn Lagrimas on Facebook identified herself as Chen’s girlfriend and posted photographs showing him riding a Jeepney, window shopping and posing for photographs under a Christmas tree with her and her family.

Lagrimas rejected Chen’s charge that he was locked in a room at her home, saying: “I’m so upset. These are photos taken when we were out. I did not lock [up] him at home.”

She said that Chen has depression and wanted to return home after learning that his father had been in an accident.

“He made up all this just because he wanted to go back to Taiwan as soon as possible,” she said.