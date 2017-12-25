Kaohsiung court sends two to jail for sexual crimes

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Kaohsiung District Court yesterday released details on two rulings. In the first, a school teacher was sentenced to two years in prison for engaging in sexual activities with an underage student, while in the other, a father was sentenced to 18 years for sexually assaulting his daughter.

In the first case, a physical education teacher surnamed Chen (陳) was involved in a secret romantic relationship with a 15-year-old girl from a junior-high school in Kaohsiung, investigators said, adding that the two were linked on Facebook and had frequent amorous talks despite Chen being married.

In March last year, Chen drove the girl to the school’s basement car park, where he admitted to undressing her, groping her and using his fingers on her genitals, the ruling said.

Chen said he convinced the girl to get inside his car 10 days later, this time in the school’s outdoor parking area. He fondled her breasts and stroked her genitals.

Their illicit affair was discovered when a teacher saw the girl leaving Chen’s car and thought her behavior unusual.

The judge charged Chen with sexual assault in the first instance, and with performing an act of indecency in the second, handing him a two-year term.

In the second case, a father was convicted of sexually assaulting his daughter, who was a high-school student at the time.

The court was told that, in April 2014, the father said he needed to get to know his daughter better because she was 17 years old, and took her into a bedroom to undress her.

She resisted, so he forced himself on her, groped her and rubbed his penis against her to achieve orgasm.

He again tried to assault her in June last year, but she fought back and he punched her, leaving a bruise on her right eyebrow.

Investigators also found that three times while his wife was away, the man tried to assault his daughter with a dildo and took pictures of her naked body.

Unable to bear the mental and physical suffering, the daughter told her mother and they reported the incidents to the police.

The judge sentenced the father to 18 years in prison, citing the repeated sexual assaults and acts of indecency, and reasoning that he had at first denied his crimes, only admitting them after prosecutors verified his daughter’s testimony and presented the gathered evidence.