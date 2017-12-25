Last-day fitness applicants give dubious data

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Nearly 3,000 people filed applications to join the Chinese Taipei Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (CTBBF) the day before last Wednesday’s deadline, the Sports Administration said, adding that the applicants all have almost identical contact information.

Following the promulgation of an amendment to the National Sports Act (國民體育法) on Sept. 20, all associations were given six months to comply with the regulations, during which time they would have to finish revising their organizational rules, hold board elections and review the qualifications of new individual members.

To help the associations focus on revising their organizational rules, the administration accepted applications for the first half of the six-month period on behalf of 47 sports associations that indicated they would accept individual members.

Dec. 20 was the last day that the administration would accept applications, and the application system officially closed at 9pm that day.

The administration turned the applications over to these associations on Dec. 21.

However, the CTBBF found that nearly 3,000 people filed applications to join the organization the day before the deadline.

These applications have almost the same address, telephone number and e-mail address, the association said, adding that it questioned the accuracy of the information provided.

The administration said that the address is indeed a registered household, rather than a pre-sale house.

Shooting, bowling, soft tennis and billiards associations also reported that their membership applications surged dramatically the day before the deadline, a source within the administration said.

An administration official said that these applicants might have entrusted someone with the task of filing their applications on their behalf, and that the person then cut and pasted the same address for convenience.

To complete the membership application, applicants need to supply a photocopy of their national identification cards and pay their membership fees, the administration said, adding that they do not have to hand in these documents personally.

As there are 25 associations who are still taking online applications, the administration asked people to refrain from interfering in the process and compromising the integrity of the membership applications, adding that it requires diligence from all parties to preserve the transparency of the policy.