Snack-clad suitcase celebrates nation’s most iconic cuisine

By Yang Mien-chieh and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An artist has designed a popular suitcase that showcases the nation’s 10 most popular snack foods in celebration of Taiwanese cuisine.

Artist Huang Wen-ning (黃玟寧) yesterday said that she first had the idea for her suitcase when she attended a design exhibition in Tainan earlier this year.

Packing for the event, Huang decided that her white suitcase was too dull, so she decorated it with images of her favorite Taiwanese foods, which she had previously drawn on blank postcards, she said.

To her surprise, the suitcase drew attention from others at the event, later garnering even more interest when she posted pictures of it online, she said.

When Huang visited Japan she took her decorated suitcase with her and was surprised when she was approached on the streets of Kyoto.

“Suddenly there was a crowd of Japanese around me curiously scrutinizing my suitcase,” Huang said. “They began pointing out their favorite foods.”

After talking with the crowd she came to learn that they had all been to Taiwan and loved Taiwanese food.

Huang, who has since begun selling suitcases with the design, said she sold one to a Taiwanese woman surnamed Chen (陳) who moved to Japan, where she married.

She quoted Chen as saying that she bought the suitcase as a gift for her husband, who traveled to Taiwan with a friend before he met her.

Her husband became lost one day on that first trip while exploring the countryside outside Kaohsiung, but was helped by people who drove him back to the city and offered him food, Huang quoted Chen as saying, adding that the experience left him with a good impression and he has been fond of Taiwan ever since.