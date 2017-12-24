Two US lawmakers call for solution to UN visitor issue

Staff writer, with CNA, Washington

Two US lawmakers on Friday asked US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley to pressure China to stop blocking Taiwanese from visiting the UN headquarters in New York.

Republican representatives Steve Chabot and Chris Smith reportedly sent a formal letter to Haley, asking her to put pressure on China to stop blocking people with Taiwanese passports from visiting the headquarters.

They asked Haley to use any means possible to solve the block, because US-Taiwan relations are extremely important to the nation.

Under the current regulations, Taiwanese must present a Beijing-issued Chinese travel permit for Taiwanese residents as identification to visit the headquarters.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York Director Hsu Li-wen (徐儷文) expressed her thanks to the lawmakers for their concern and longtime support of Taiwan’s international participation.

Hsu said she believes these inequities could be corrected once more international allies understand Taiwan’s situation and call for change.

Twelve of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in September sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after the conclusion of the UN General Assembly, asking him to stop discriminatory treatment toward Taiwanese visitors.