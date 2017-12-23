Ministry to stop requiring mailed version of pass to enter examinations

By Lin Yan-tung and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of Examination on Thursday announced that it would stop requiring examinees to present the original paper versions of their examination passes to enter national examinations by February at the earliest, as part of its effort to promote the digitization of national exams.

The national examination pass will soon enter history, a ministry representative told members of the Examination Yuan.

However, an amendment to the current Examination Hall Regulations (試場規則) has not yet passed, so although everyone shares the same goal, new regulations cannot be implemented until the amendment passes the review, ministry Secretary-General Su Chiu-yuan (蘇秋遠) said.

In the past, examinees were required to bring valid photo identification — a national identification card or a passport — and a post-office-delivered national examination pass to enter an examination hall, Su said.

When entering an examination facility, examinees would only need to present photo identification to exam officials, Su added.

The Elementary Civil Service Examination on Jan. 6 is to be the first time that examinees would be able to download their passes from the Internet and print them on their own, Su said.

However, hard copies of the passes were still mailed out on Thursday, Su said.