Students’ fish robot wins gold

By Wu Po-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A student-designed fish robot won gold in the automated control division of a Ministry of Education-hosted applied computer systems competition, which called for entries that might have further application in either military reconnaissance or resource exploration, the ministry said on Thursday.

The biomimetic, multi-joint robot was designed by National Taipei University of Technology students Yeh Li-yuan (葉禮源), Tsai Yu-chieh (蔡宇傑), Lin Hui-chuan (林惠娟) and Chang Ling-jung (張凌榕).

The students’ lab — which specializes in aquatic robots — designed its first fish robot five years ago, with the contest design being its fourth, Yeh said, adding that the team installed two motors in the robot’s body that allow it to simulate the movements of a fish.

Biomimetic designs have been shown to be 30 percent more power-efficient than rotor-powered variants, Yeh said, adding that a cellphone could be used to control the robot remotely.

National Kaohsiung University of Applied Sciences student Yang Chih-hsiung (楊志雄) presented a multi-function bicycle, with wheels formed by three fan-shaped segments that can climb stairs when triggered.

Yang hopes the design would become the basis for an uncrewed disaster-relief vehicle, he said.

A design by National Huwei University of Science and Technology students Cheng Ta-yuan (鄭達源), Cheng Chen-an (鄭宸安), Chien Po-han (簡伯翰) and Wu Meng-hung (吳孟紘) won gold in the signals and information processing division. The entry can simulate feelings of cold, heat and being electrocuted, allowing players using virtual reality devices to more fully experience their environment — such as a desert, snowy mountains or being hit by lightning.

An assessment system to prevent leaks during non-invasive injections, designed by Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology students Chao Chia-hsien (趙家賢), Nian Yu-cheng (粘祐誠) and Su Ting-kai (蘇鼎凱), won gold in the “smart” living division.

The design uses infrared sensor systems to sense potential factors that could cause a failed injection, the team said.

The design could be used in intravenous catheters, chemotherapy injections and hemodialysis or drip injections, they added.

A total of 178 teams from more than 27 schools competed in the ministry’s competition.

The ministry plans to establish a summer camp for software designers, it said.

The program would aim to encourage collaborations between students and experts in the industry and to foster software design skills, the ministry said.