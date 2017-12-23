Housing for migrants often unsafe

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

The issue of illegal structures has once again resurfaced following the deaths of migrant workers in fires that destroyed homes in northern Taiwan.

A fire at an illegally modified building in New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District (中和) on Nov. 22 resulted in nine deaths and two serious injuries, while another in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹) on Thursday last week resulted in six deaths and five serious injuries. All of the victims were migrant workers from Southeast Asia, coming from Myanmar, Vietnam and Indonesia, and were employed at factories in the cities.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator-at-large Lin Li-chan (林麗蟬) said that although more than 600,000 migrant workers reside in Taiwan, the government has failed to act to guarantee their rights.

Through several inspections at the dormitory in Lujhu, which was owned by Sican Co (矽卡有限公司), inspectors failed to effectively report the illegal structure, Li said, adding that the government has an unshakable responsibility in the matter regardless of legal loopholes.

The two-floor dormitory had flammable vehicle insulation material and plastics piled in front of it, and there was only one staircase leading in and out of the building, she said.

The company was in August fined NT$30,000 (US$1,001) for failure to implement fall-prevention measures and was ordered to stop operations, she said, adding that it was fined an additional NT$20,000 for failing to pay overtime wages.

Labor inspectors at the time said they were unable to determine whether the dormitory was an illegal structure as that was outside of their jurisdiction, she said.

Taoyuan Department of Labor Head of Inspections Su Chih-hsiang (蘇志翔) affirmed Lin’s statement that the department has no jurisdiction with regard to dormitories and that the August inspection was only allowed to report on work conditions within the factory itself.

Factories are legally required to provide adequate housing, either on-site or rented outside of company grounds, Global Workers’ Organization, Taiwan head Karen Hsu (徐瑞希) said, adding that companies may require workers to pay up to NT$5,000 per month for meals and housing costs.

However, many Taiwanese companies build illegal structures out of sheet metal and use them for housing or storage, she said, adding that such structures do not meet fire safety standards.

“It’s like a bomb just waiting to explode,” she said.

The government should require companies to pass thorough inspections before migrant workers even arrive in the country, said the Reverend Peter Nguyen (阮文雄), from the Workers’ Center, a Taoyuan-based Catholic organization that assists immigrant workers.

People in the migrant worker community will exchange information to try to avoid moving into unsafe housing, said a worker from Indonesia, who goes by the name Nia and has been in Taiwan for two years.

Wu Tsui-heng (武翠姮), a Vietnamese worker who has been in the country for three years, said that bosses order workers to stay in dormitories for fear they will run off and then when they die in fires, their families are unable to apply for compensation.

New Taipei City Deputy Mayor Hou Yu-yi (侯友宜) has vowed to expand investigations and assist low-income workers with moving to safer residences.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Hua Ching-chun (花敬群) said the ministry has discussed the issue of unsafe housing of workers.