FDA pulls three vendors’ products in Lactalis case

Staff writer, with CNA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered three Taiwanese importers to withdraw more products from local store shelves that might contain tainted milk powder imported from French dairy company Lactalis.

The FDA yesterday said it has set a deadline for the three Taiwanese importers — Orient EuroPharma Co (OEP, 友華生技), Standard Foods Corp (佳格食品) and Multipower Enterprise Corp (端強實業) — to pull their products from store shelves by the end of the day.

It was the second time the FDA has ordered that milk powder from the French dairy giant be taken off the market, following Lactalis’ announcement on Thursday of its second recall in two weeks after pinpointing the source of contamination linked to cases of salmonella infection.

The agency said that the French company’s latest recall involved infant milk formulas, as well as nutritional products for all ages, while the first recall on Dec. 10 only covered baby formula.

The French manufacturer described the second recall as a “precautionary measure,” according to Agence France-Presse.

The second recall of products sold by the three Taiwanese importers involves more than 68,000 cans of milk powder from the French company, bringing the total recalled this month to nearly 170,000 cans, according to FDA data.

The agency said that if the three importers fail to pull their potentially tainted products by the deadline, they could face fines of between NT$30,000 and NT$3 million (US$1,001 and US$100,107).

Following the first recall of Lactalis products, FDA specialist Chen Wei-chih (鄭維智) said the agency suspended review of the French company’s applications to sell products in Taiwan.

Lactalis has filed sales applications with the agency through its subsidiaries Celia Laiterie De Caraon and Lactalis Nutrition Sante, he said.

The FDA said the firm’s two recalls involved four products from Orient EuroPharma — hydrolyzed protein formula under the Babycare HA brand (item number 17C0012657), Ostricare Premium infant milk (17C0012581 and 17C0013028) and Ostricare Family milk power (17C0012349).

The potentially problematic items from Multipower Enterprise were named “neoAngelac Plus” under item numbers 17C0012913, 17C0013255, 17C0012517, 17C0012911, 17C0012928, 17C0012405, 17C0012406 and 17C0012392, the agency said.

The products sold by Standard Foods that have been recalled are branded Quaker ProBaby and Quaker ProCare and have the item numbers 17C0013564, 17C0012846, 17C0013564, 17C0013563 and 17C0012653, it added.

Salmonella infection can cause severe diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting. The symptoms are particularly dangerous for babies and seniors due to the risk of dehydration.