Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TOURISM

Tainan cruise to start Friday

A sightseeing cruise along Tainan’s old transport canal is to launch on Friday, the city’s Tourism Bureau said. The cruise is to pass under some of the city’s old bridges, bureau head Sue Wang (王時思) said, adding that passengers will have to duck to avoid hitting some of the lower bridges. The attraction offers a unique experience for visitors, she said. The 10km tour, which is to take passengers to some of the city’s popular destinations in the historic Anping District (安平), is to last about an hour, depending on the tide, the bureau said.

POLITICS

Ex-official denied China visit

Former Presidential Office secretary-general Tseng Yung-chuan (曾永權) was denied permission to travel to China next month, because the travel restriction on him as a former official who had access to top-level information still applies and his application was submitted too late, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said on Monday. Tseng, who served in the administration of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), on Dec. 6 applied for approval to visit China, Huang said, adding that Tseng had planned to set off tomorrow to visit Taiwanese businesspeople and students. However, Tseng, now a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) deputy chairman, failed to submit his travel application 20 days before his planned departure date as stipulated by the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法). The act stipulates that former presidents, premiers, government ministers and certain other officials with high levels of security clearance are required to gain approval for overseas travel within three years of leaving office.