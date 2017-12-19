Bird identification study seeks public participation

Staff writer, with CNA

A nationwide annual bird survey began on Saturday to keep a systematic record of the bird population and raise public awareness about wildlife protection, the Taiwan-based Chinese Wild Bird Federation said.

Similar to last year’s census in which 340 bird species were documented, this year’s survey is to involve universities, civic groups and bird associations, which are to identify birds in about 190 observation “circles” around the nation, federation campaigner Allen Lyu (呂翊維) said.

From Saturday last week to Jan. 7, participants are required to stay in their circles — which have a radius of 3km — for at least six hours a day and record any bird species they see.

“There will be more students involved this time to help us document species in areas that are not publicly accessible,” Lyu said.

For instance, students from National Taiwan University and National Pingtung University of Science and Technology are to observe on Yushan (玉山) and Taipingshan (太平山), he said.

By having younger people participate, it is hoped that birdwatching will be further revitalized, Lu said.

About 1,500 bird lovers across the nation are expected to turn out for the event, compared with the 600 participants who attended the relaunch of the survey in 2013 after a 30-year hiatus, Lyu said.

Based on the findings, a database of bird populations is to be built so that follow-up studies can be conducted and conservationists can better understand the birds’ living environments and draw up improved protection plans, Lyu said.

Lyu said he also hopes that the activity would help encourage “citizen science,” which relies on public participation in scientific research.

According to the federation, the idea for the survey came from the Christmas Bird Count organized by the National Audubon Society in the US, in which nature lovers are asked to identify as many bird species as they can from mid-December to early January.

Those interested in the bird survey event can find out more at http://nybc.bird.org.tw/.